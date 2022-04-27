Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.60. 348,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,278. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.