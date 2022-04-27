Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of LPI opened at $72.99 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.