Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE LB traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,786. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.