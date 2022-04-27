Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) vs. AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Leatt alerts:

This table compares Leatt and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

Leatt has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leatt and AEA-Bridges Impact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leatt and AEA-Bridges Impact’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $72.48 million 1.80 $12.57 million $2.04 11.03 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Summary

Leatt beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, impact shorts and cooling vests, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet, and hydration bags; casual clothing and caps; hats; and apparels that comprises jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as motor racing cars and other helmeted sports. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through its online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.