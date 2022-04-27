LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,914. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LendingClub by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LendingClub by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 296,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.