Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Stephens lowered their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.10.

Lennox International stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $223.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.07 and its 200-day moving average is $287.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

