Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.50-$14.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.12. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.07 and its 200-day moving average is $287.80. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $223.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

