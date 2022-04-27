Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.68

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 834629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

LGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price target on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$216.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,687.04.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

