Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE:LBS traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.90. 112,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,851. Life & Banc Split has a one year low of C$8.33 and a one year high of C$11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

