Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $285,994.50 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 17,333 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $285,994.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,803,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96.

On Tuesday, April 19th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11.

On Tuesday, April 5th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 161,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

