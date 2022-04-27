Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM – Get Rating) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 215,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08.

Lingo Media Company Profile (CVE:LM)

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

