Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM – Get Rating) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 215,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08.
Lingo Media Company Profile (CVE:LM)
