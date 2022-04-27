Loki Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,150.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.45 or 0.07331869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00256063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00780656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.98 or 0.00574664 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00377773 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

