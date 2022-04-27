Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.98

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $620.82 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

