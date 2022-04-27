Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

LBC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 72,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

