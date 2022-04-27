Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.
LBC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 72,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Luther Burbank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.