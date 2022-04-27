Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 5,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LXFR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

