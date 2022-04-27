M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.26. 2,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

