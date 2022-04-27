M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading Down 13.2%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) was down 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

Get M3 alerts:

M3 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.