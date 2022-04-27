Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.27 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS.
MANH stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. 370,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
