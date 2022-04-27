Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.27 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.220 EPS.

MANH stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. 370,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.