Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 336586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$87.11 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.