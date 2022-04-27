Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. 203,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,958,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%.
Marin Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
