MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.00

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 7166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.
About MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.