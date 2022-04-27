Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

NYSE MA traded up $17.46 on Wednesday, hitting $361.57. 5,671,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. The company has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

