Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Matador Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

