Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 4.04.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.