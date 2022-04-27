Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $145.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. 64,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,642. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

