Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. 698,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $13,414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.