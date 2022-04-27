MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MC Endeavors stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,926. MC Endeavors has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About MC Endeavors (Get Rating)
