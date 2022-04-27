MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Short Interest Update

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MC Endeavors stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,926. MC Endeavors has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get MC Endeavors alerts:

About MC Endeavors (Get Rating)

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MC Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.