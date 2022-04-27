Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

