Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

Shares of MEDP opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Medpace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.