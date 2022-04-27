Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.63. 4,733,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

