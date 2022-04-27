Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 239,530 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $67,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.79. 894,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

