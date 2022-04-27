Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 24,852 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $74,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.50. 2,459,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,803. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $244.16 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

