Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 94,670 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,670 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $113,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,017,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $278.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.04.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

