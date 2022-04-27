Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $182.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.53. 6,182,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,583. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.