Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $32.62 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,323,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 4,743,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

