Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,856 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $17.46 on Wednesday, reaching $361.57. 5,671,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.37.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

