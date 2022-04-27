Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 76,700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $44,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 664,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.