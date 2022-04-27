Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

