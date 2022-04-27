Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,457.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $16,457.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,083,890 coins and its circulating supply is 80,083,792 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars.

