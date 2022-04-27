M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) to Issue GBX 0.82 Dividend

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MGCI traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100.50 ($1.28). The company had a trading volume of 161,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,297. The firm has a market cap of £141.07 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.36. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 93.20 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) target price on shares of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

