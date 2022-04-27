MIB Coin One Day Volume Reaches $190.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $329,633.37 and approximately $190.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00071284 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,244,947 coins and its circulating supply is 156,943,019 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

