Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,948 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $93,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. 5,311,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,754. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

