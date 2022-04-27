Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 218,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,314. The company has a market cap of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.06. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Midwest Energy Emissions ( OTCMKTS:MEEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

