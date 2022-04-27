Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.34

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.34 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 53250658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.63. The company has a market cap of £17.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

Mila Resources Company Profile (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

