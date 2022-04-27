Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 41,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 62,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.