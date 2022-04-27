MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $7.08 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00018031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $76.75 million and approximately $45,323.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00243348 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.00593310 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,833,459 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

