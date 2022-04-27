MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $7.18 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00018694 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $77.76 million and $48,595.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,833,262 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

