Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.36). Approximately 1,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £227.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.