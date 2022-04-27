Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.36). Approximately 1,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.33).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a market cap of £227.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.49.
About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)
Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.
Further Reading
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.