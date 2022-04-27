Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.76

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 89098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.78. The company has a market cap of C$705.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.27.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

