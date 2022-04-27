Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,076 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $40,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of XPEV opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.